Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,800 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

