Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $251.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.