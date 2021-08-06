Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,093 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.26% of American Outdoor Brands worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $8,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOUT opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.