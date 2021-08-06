eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $38.00. eXp World shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 25,326 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,700 shares of company stock worth $9,014,290. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.30 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

