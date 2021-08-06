Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Energy Recovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

