Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOEV. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

GOEV stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

