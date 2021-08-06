Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

