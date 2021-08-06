Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,665,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,597,222.20.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

CJ opened at C$3.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market cap of C$502.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.3912 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

