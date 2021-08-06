Insider Selling: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Sells $79,789.85 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $79,789.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

ALTG stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

