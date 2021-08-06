Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,300 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

