Wells Fargo & Company Increases American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $98.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.
American States Water stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.05.
In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American States Water by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
