Wells Fargo & Company Increases American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $98.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

American States Water stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American States Water by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

