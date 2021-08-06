Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.