TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $271.00 at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $257.00 to $271.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

NYSE:BLD opened at $217.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.52. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $137.00 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

