Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,392,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,187,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 720,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1,529.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 489,061 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000.

HTAB opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

