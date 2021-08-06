Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

