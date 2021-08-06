Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 873.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 63,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $28.70 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.