Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

