Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VCRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.57 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

