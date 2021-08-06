Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,231 GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of GP Strategies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of GPX opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

