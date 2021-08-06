Morgan Stanley Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.22.

AVTR opened at $38.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

