1,040 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 52.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Shares of RACE opened at $219.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

