Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

