Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VET. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

NYSE:VET opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

