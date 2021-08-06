Raymond James Increases Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $70.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,554 shares of company stock worth $11,428,402. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

