Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14. Xylem has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $128.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.