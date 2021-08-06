Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNSE. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

