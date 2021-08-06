iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have underperformed the industry. Its earnings lagged estimates by 6.90% and declined 74.5% year over year in second-quarter 2021. It is facing headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, especially related to semiconductor chips as well as suffering from high raw material and transportation costs. Also, investments in building brand awareness might inflate costs. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings (non-GAAP) projections to $2.25-$3.15 per share and revenues to $1.55-$1.62 billion. Gross profit and operating income projections have been lowered to $612-$645 million and $80-$110 million, respectively. The company’s solid product offerings, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the business from online platforms and exclusion of tariffs under section 301 (if granted) will be beneficial.”

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

IRBT stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iRobot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

