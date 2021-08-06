Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NYSE WELL opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. FIL Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after buying an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,551,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,483,000 after buying an additional 395,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

