Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,353,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 165,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.