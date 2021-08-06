Man Group plc Takes $223,000 Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $190.81 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

