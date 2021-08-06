Man Group plc Takes $243,000 Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 662.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

