Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $875,000 Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

