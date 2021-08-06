Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Balchem were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 95,368 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Balchem by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Balchem by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $132.54 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

