Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Acacia Research worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $115,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

