Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

