loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.62.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.