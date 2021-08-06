Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Five9 reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.24. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,313 shares of company stock worth $22,870,686. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

