Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.30 Million

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $341.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.60 million and the highest is $376.80 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $18.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,705.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of AMC opened at $33.51 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

