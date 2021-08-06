Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,269 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALL. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KALL opened at $31.86 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.