Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

