Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of CD opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -235.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

