5,699 Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $41.03 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -7.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

