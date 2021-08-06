Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,058 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $5,818,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $357.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

