Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,972 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

UVE stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $437.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

