Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF by 196.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares during the period.

Shares of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75. Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

