Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,855 shares of company stock worth $6,413,603 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTS stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.13 and a fifty-two week high of $162.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

