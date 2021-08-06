TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

