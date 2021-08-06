Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 434.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kirby were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kirby by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEX opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.