Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $50,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PRQR stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

