Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 434.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kirby were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 78.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEX opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.67. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

